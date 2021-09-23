Houston Dynamo (5-10-11) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-8-7)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -143, Houston +372, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with Houston fresh off of a two-goal showing against Los Angeles.

Minnesota United FC put together a 9-5-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-1-3 in home games. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season and registered 38 assists.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-7-5 in road games. Houston scored 30 goals last season and recorded 19 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), Hassani Dotson, Justin McMaster (injured).

Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.