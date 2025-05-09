Minnesota United faces Inter Miami after shutout victory

Inter Miami CF (6-1-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-2-4, second in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +123, Inter Miami CF +193, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 3-0, Minnesota United faces Inter Miami.
United is 2-1-2 in home games. United is ninth in the Western Conference with 15 goals led by Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi with five.
Miami is 3-0-1 in road games. Lionel Messi paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the league with four goals. Miami has scored 20.
Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored five goals and added two assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.