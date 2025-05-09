Sports

Minnesota United faces Inter Miami after shutout victory

Inter Miami CF (6-1-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-2-4, second in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 6:17AM

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +123, Inter Miami CF +193, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 3-0, Minnesota United faces Inter Miami.

United is 2-1-2 in home games. United is ninth in the Western Conference with 15 goals led by Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi with five.

Miami is 3-0-1 in road games. Lionel Messi paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the league with four goals. Miami has scored 20.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored five goals and added two assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Messi has four goals and two assists for Miami. Fafa Picault has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Miami: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Kelvin Yeboah (injured).

Miami: Baltasar Rodriguez (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Drake Callender (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

