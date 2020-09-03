Newly signed record transfer player Emanuel Reynoso made his MLS debut Wednesday in Houston just a day after Minnesota United made his acquisition official, but it wasn’t memorable in a 3-0 loss.

By the time he entered in the 71st minute as a second-half substitute, his team already trailed by those three goals on a hot summer’s night in Texas.

By then, former Loons stars Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez had done their part for the home team and were subbed out after the Dynamo had turned a 1-0 halftime into two goals and then three.

Quintero scored Houston’s first goal and forward Ariel Lassiter scored the Dynamo’s final two within five minutes of each other after halftime.

The loss was the Loons’ third consecutively since MLS resumed its regular season after the “MLS is Back” tournament ended in Orlando last month.

Until they lost to Orlando City in the tournament semifinal, the Loons hadn’t lost in seven regular-season and tournament games to start the season.

Now they’ve lost their last three.

A day after he finally, officially signed, Reynoso made his MLS debut in the game’s 71th minute, but by then his team already trailed 3-0, a margin that could have been more than that without goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh’s busy work.

Reynoso came on wearing uniform No. 10 – the number given to his attacking position -- shortly after attackers Luis Amarilla, Kevin Molino and Ethan Finlay all entered the game as second-half substitutes themselves.

They all started the game on the bench, as they had finished Saturday’s 3-1 loss at FC Dallas.

Reynoso’s left-footed strike outside the 18-yard box went wide right in stoppage time.

Four days after he sent four substitutes into the game at halftime, Heath continued to shake up his defense both out of choice and necessity.

He decided to leave veteran defensive midfielder and captain Ozzie Alonzo home Wednesday as maintenance with the Loons headed toward a stretch where they play three games in seven days starting Sunday at Allianz Field.

Young midfielder Thomas Chacon also stayed behind after he took a knock in training during the week.

Heath swapped out his entire four-man front four at halftime of Saturday’s loss at Dallas.

Quintero played against his former mates for the first time since last November’s trade sent him to Houston in a deal that brought midfielder Marlon Hairston.

Quintero scored twice and assisted twice in Houston’s only victory since the MLS regular sined eason restarted after the five-week “MLS is Back” ended in Orlando last month. That was a 5-2 victory to first-place Sporting Kansas City last week, mere days after Sporting K.C. won 2-1 at Allianz Field.

He scored in the 28th minute, finishing off a flourish where Houston pressured with consecutive scoring chance in the 25th and 26th minutes. The first sailed over both Loons goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh and the crossbar and the second was stopped when Ranjitsingh made a two-handed save on Ramirez’s strike from inside the 18-yard box.

Quintero scored shortly thereafter after slyly positioned himself open on the far side of the penalty box and then got his chance to score with an angled, 14th-yard shot after his teammates moved the ball across the field on the 18-yard line before it finally found its way to Quintero, who scored his fourth goal this season.

Ramirez and Quintero nearly combined for a 2-0 lead just seven minutes after halftime when Quintero touched the ball ahead to Ramirez on the full run, but Ranjitsingh’s two-handed stop denied Ramirez’s shot from close range.

Both were subbed out of the game in the second half.

Heath on Tuesday said he wishes both players nothing but the best. He said he texted Ramirez after he was traded by the Loons to LAFC and then again when he was later traded to Houston. He said he saw Quintero and wished him well when both were at a MLS function in Los Angeles last winter.

“The minute they leave, I wish them all the best,” Heath said. “I genuinely want the players to do well.”