Minnesota United still has won just twice at home this season. The Loons also still have never lost to defending MLS champion Los Angeles FC, either, not after their 1-1 draw with them Saturday at packed Allianz Field.

The Loons won 5-1 the first time the teams played there, in LAFC's inaugural 2018 season.

The teams played to a 1-1 the next three times they played in St. Paul.

Make that four times now after the Loons and LAFC swapped first-half goals within three minutes of each other.

Saturday's game drew an Allianz Field record crowd of 19,954 fans who came to see the MLS champions. LAFC started the season 8-0-4, but later lost four consecutive games before it beat West-leading St. Louis City 3-0 on Wednesday.

The two teams exchanged first-half goals three minutes apart, starting in the 21st minute.

That's when LAFC star Carlos Vela scored first after the Loons had controlled much of the play in the first 20 minutes.

Vela capitalized when Loons defender Michael Boxall misplayed the ball in his own end, an error that drew both Boxall and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair well out of position. That left Vela with the ball on top of the 18-yard box with an open goal before him.

Boxall attempted to make a sliding save before the ball crossed the goal line failed and Vela — the 2019 MLS Golden Boot winner with 34 goals — scored his eighth goal this season.

LAFC's lead didn't last. Just three minutes later, star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso scored the fourth goal of his abbreviated season.

Teammate Kervin Arriaga did the work in small spaces inside the 18-yard box before he chipped the ball over a defender. Reynoso slipped behind the defensive back line and popped it past McCarthy with his left foot.

The Loons had their chance at the go-ahead goal when Reynoso approached goalkeeper John McCarthy alone on the run before he slid a pass to teammate Bongokuhle Hlongwane on a full run.

His shot went well wide in the 77th minute.

Heath revised his preferred 4-3-2-1 formation out of necessity by starting veteran Bakaye Dibassy at left center-back for injured Micky Tapias, who rolled his ankle during Wednesday's 3-0 victory at Houston.

Injured left-side attacker Franco Fragapane remained out, so central midfielder Hassani Dotson moved up the field to Fragapane's spot, playing alongside Reynoso in the middle and Hlongwane on the right.

Newly acquired Teemu Pukki started again at striker for a second consecutive game after he scored a goal in his second MLS game and second start Wednesday.

Pukki had his chance to send his new team to halftime leading 2-1, but his last shot of the half dribbled wide of the right post in stoppage time.

He played into the 70th minute, when he was subbed out for substitute Sang Bin Jeong.

Loons defender Kemar Lawrence returned after a month with his Jamaican national team. He entered the game in the 76th minute for starter Zarek Valentin.