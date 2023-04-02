Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. LOUIS — Luis Amarilla scored on a second-half penalty kick and Minnesota United snapped the five-match win streak of expansion St. Louis City with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Amarilla's goal came after a tripping foul on St. Louis City's Kyle Hiebert in the 78th minute.

St. Louis City (5-1-0) ends with the third longest win streak to begin an expansion season. The LA Galaxy (1996) and Sporting Kansas City (2012) both won seven straight in inaugural campaigns.

Dayne St. Clair finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for Minnesota United (3-0-2). Roman Bürki did not make a save for St. Louis City.

Minnesota United improves to 5-1-1 in its last seven matches against expansion teams since the start of 2020 and has allowed just one goal.

St. Clair held João Klauss in check. Last week Klauss became the sixth player in league history to have a hand in at least one goal in his first five career matches.

Minnesota United matched its club record with its third straight victory on the road.

St. Louis City entered play with a MLS-record 11-goal differential through five matches.

Minnesota United travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. St. Louis City hits the road to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

