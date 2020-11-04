7 p.m. vs. Chicago Fire • FSN, 1500AM

Fire will be motivated by Eastern playoff race

Preview: Minnesota United trained in small groups of five on Tuesday without any more confirmed positive COVID-19 tests since Saturday and is proceeding to play Wednesday’s game after Sunday’s game at Sporting Kansas City was canceled. Players trained individually Sunday and Monday in an attempt to prevent the virus spread. … The fourth-place Loons have clinched a playoff spot while Chicago is in the East’s 10th and final playoff spot. “We know it’s not going to be easy,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “There’s everything to play for with them. … It’s such a huge game for them. I’m hoping the game will mean so much for them it will put our players in the right frame of mind.”… Former Loons Francisco Calvo, Bobby Shuttleworth and Wyatt Omsberg play in Chicago now.

Injuries: The Loons list midfielders Ozzie Alonso (hamstring), Jacori Hayes (groin), Hassani Dotson (ankle), defender Ike Opara (undisclosed), F Luis Amarilla (ankle, out for season), GK Tyler Miller (hip, out for season). Left back Chase Gasper is not listed; he didn’t play in last week’s 2-1 victory over Colorado. Chicago Fire list GK Kenneth Kronholm and midfielder Luka Stojanovic both as “not medically cleared” to play.

JERRY ZGODA