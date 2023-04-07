Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

MINNESOTA UNITED GAMEDAY

Saturday: 7:30 p.m., at Chicago * Apple TV (Free), 1500-AM

Preview: Undefeated Minnesota United (3-0-2) heads to Soldier Field to tangle with the Chicago Fire, putting its 3-0 road record on the line. Technically, the Fire (1-1-3) are unbeaten at home, having played to three draws.

Veteran Loons midfielder Robin Lod is back from a bout with illness. "He'll play tomorrow," coach Adrian Heath said after Friday's training session. "We've got a couple of decisions to make, whether we tweak the shape a little bit or change something." Forward Sang Bin Jeong could also log his first minutes in a United jersey. "We would like to get him on the field at some stage," Heath said. "I don't think he'll start. It's still a little bit early, but he's had a really good first week's training. He looks really sharp. ... We're looking forward to getting him in the group."

Injuries: The Loons list D Bakaye Dibassy (quadricep tendon), D Ryen Jiba (knee) and MF Emanuel Reynoso (suspended) as out.

For Chicago, playmaking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is available. "When he gets the ball, we're going have to be really, really diligent," Heath said. "We're going have to make sure that we're aware of runners because one of his biggest strengths is his passing."