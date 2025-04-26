Minnesota United brings shutout streak into matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-1-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-1-4, second in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -102, Vancouver +266, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after putting together two straight shutout wins.
United is 2-1-3 in conference matchups. United is 2-0-1 when it scores a pair of goals.
The Whitecaps are 5-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have drawn a league-high 65 corner kicks, averaging 7.2 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and one assist for United. Kelvin Yeboah has four goals.