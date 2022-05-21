6 p.m. at F.C. Dallas * Bally Sports North, SKOR radio 1500 am

Preview

FC Dallas is in the Supporters Shield race with 22 points and a 6-2-4 record that's a point behind Austin FC and LAFC's 23 points each. But the Loons are unbeaten against Dallas in five consecutive games (3-0-2). Their only longer active unbeaten streak is six consecutive games against San Jose … Dallas is 5-0-1 at home this season, its only blemish a 1-1 draw in their season opener against Toronto. The Loons are 4-5-3 – including 1-3-1 on the road – and winless in their last four games after losses to LAFC, Cincinnati and Seattle and Wednesday's 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy. Robin Lod's 87th minute goal tied that one after the Galaxy scored in the 83rd minute.

INJURIES

The Loons list Romain Metanire (thigh), Hassani Dotson (knee surgery, out for season), Niko Hansen (thigh), Justin McMaster (shoulder) and Patrick Weah as out. Dallas lists only Alan Velasco (health and safety protocols) as out.