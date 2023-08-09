Before this inaugural Leagues Cup tournament began, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath predicted each round would grow more contentious and competitive.

Right he was.

Heath's team on Tuesday surrendered a two-goal first-half lead, but won a round of 16 game by beating Liga MX's Toluca club 4-2 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Loons second-half sub Sang Bin Jeong won it all with a successful penalty kick that Toluca keeper Tiago Volpi touched but couldn't stop in the fourth round of kicks.

Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair stopped one PK and Toluca hit the post on another.

The Loons will play fellow MLS team Nashville SC in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Saturday. Nashville advanced by beating Club America on penalty kills Tuesday.

Toluca arrived at Allianz Field having scored four goals in each of their first three Leagues Cup games — all victories — but then didn't score Tuesday until the 66th minute. When they did, they did so twice within nine minutes and with some controversy as well.

Toluca's Valber Huerta brought his team within a goal with a strike atop the 18-yard box that came after the Loons at least twice failed to clear the ball from danger.

The second time, Huerta intercepted and sent a quick shot through traffic and just inside the left post that St. Clair couldn't reach.

In the 73rd minute, Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson received his second yellow card of the game after he collided in mid-air with Toluca's Marcel Ruiz while attempting to defend a corner kick in the six-yard box.

Dotson was sent off for the night's final 23 minutes for the red card resulting from those two yellow cards.

Toluca goalkeeper Tiago Volpi — a penalty-kick taker specialist himself — moved from one end of the field to the other, headed to take the 12-yard kick from the ensuring penalty kick awarded for Dotson's original foul.

The Loons had built a 2-0 lead after getting first-half goals from Joseph Rosales in the 13th minute and Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the 32nd minute.

Playing again on the left side from the left back position, Rosales gave the Loons an early 1-0 lead after he converted another one of star Emanuel Reynoso's perfect through passes.

Rosales clipped the ball just off the grass on the run in the six-yard box and with his left foot redirected the ball past Volpi.

St. Clair preserved the 1-0 lead with excellent positioning at the near post that turned away with his chest Toluca's Robert Morales deflected shot from short-range.

Hlongwane joined Messi for the tournament goals lead with his 32nd minute goal that stretched the Loons' lead to two goals.

Reynoso made the play again with his second assist of the game – and his tournament fifth and sixth goals of the night.

He did so with a clever back-heal pass to nearby teammate Franco Fragapane, who quickly moved it on to Hlongwane inside the 18-yard box. Volpi and a Toluca defender came off the goal line to challenge Hlongwane, who simply showed his composure by moving the ball from his right foot to his left.

He scored into an open goal with a left-footed shot.