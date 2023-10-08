Minnesota United won for only the fourth time at home this season, and the first time for newly named interim coach Sean McAuley, in Saturday's jubilant 5-2 victory over LA Galaxy at Allianz Field.

Veteran striker Teemu Pukki scored four times, including a natural hat trick in which he scored right before halftime and then again in the 60th and 67th minutes.

Pukki added one more goal in the 76th minute, for his 10th goal in 12 games. He did it with some help and hard work around the six-yard box from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Emanuel Reynoso.

He was subbed out of the game in the 87th minute to rousing cheers and applause.

The Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic scored the game's final goal.

Signed in June as a designated player from Norwich City in England, Pukki was one of former Loons coach Adrian Heath's signature acquisitions. Heath, the only coach the Loons have ever known in seven seasons of MLS play, was fired with a fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs very much in doubt after Wednesday's lifeless 5-1 loss at Los Angeles F.C.

Saturday's victory kept the Loons' hopes alive, no matter how long a shot. They have one more regular-season game left, at Sporting Kansas City in two weeks.

The Galaxy were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

The Loons arrived at Allianz Field on Saturday night knowing a victory would keep their playoff hopes flickering. A draw or loss would have eliminated them if one of several other scenarios occurred.

Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson swapped goals with the Galaxy's Tyler Boyd in the 33rd and 41st minutes. It was Dotson's third goal this season and his second in as many games after he scored in Wednesday's fourth minute.

Pukki scored in the 45th minute for a lead the Loons never surrendered. He converted Reynoso's leading pass into a sliding shot inside the 18-yard penalty box that eluded keeper Jonathan Bond and rolled over the goal line.

McAuley had served as an interim coach twice before, with Sheffield Wednesday back home in England before he came to America, and was an assistant coach at Portland and Orlando City.

Heath brought him to Minnesota in January 2020 and McAuley found himself coaching the team for its final two regular-season games after club CEO Shari Ballard told him Heath had been fired in a Thursday night meeting with managing partner Dr. Bill McGuire.

McAuley said he'd make small changes hoping they'd lead to bigger ones in the two games remaining.

"It's a quick turnaround," he said after leading training Friday in Blaine. "We need to bounce back. We have a lot to play for. We've got to adjust some small things tactically in order to try to win two games. Obviously there's need to make some changes because we do need that. It was a pretty poor performance by all of us on Wednesday night.

"But the past is something we have to reflect on and respect it. We also have to forget about it. Now we focus on this two-game season and we're going to put everything into this one game. It's going to be the last game of the season for our supporters and I think we owe it to them to win."

Those small changes included starting veteran defenders Zarek Valentin and Bakaye Dibassy at the two fullback spots in favor of Ethan Bristow and D.J. Taylor.

Central midfielder Ján Gregus moved back to a spot alongside defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp. Kervin Arriaga watched Friday's training injured and did not come off the bench Saturday.