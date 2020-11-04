Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig declared victory over Republican challenger Tyler Kistner Wednesday in a pivotal congressional swing district south of the Twin Cities.

The Associated Press had not yet called the race's outcome as ballots continued to be counted Wednesday morning. But Craig had netted 9,092 more votes than Kistner in a Second Congressional District race that was clouded by a legal challenge following the death of a third-party candidate.

"I am so thrilled to announce that I will be back to represent the Second District," Craig said in a Facebook live broadcast Wednesday morning. "We have to make sure every vote is counted in this election. But I am so, so pleased to see that that work is ongoing."

Kistner and Craig were neck and neck Tuesday night, but by Wednesday morning she had pulled ahead.

Partial voting results showed that Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Charles Weeks, who died unexpectedly in September, had a significant impact on the race. As of Wednesday morning, 24,483 had cast their ballots for Weeks.

Weeks told a friend before he died that he had been recruited by Republicans to draw votes from Craig in the district, which extends across the southern suburbs and southeast rural communities. In a voice mail shared with the Star Tribune, Weeks said, "They want me to run as a third-party, liberal candidate, which I'm down. I can play the liberal, you know that."

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig visited the Welch, Minnesota, farm of Les Anderson in October 2020.

Some absentee ballots were still being processed Wednesday. Dakota County Elections Director Andy Lokken — whose county accounts for a large number of votes in the district — said Tuesday night they were still waiting on some absentee ballot totals from some cities.

Weeks' death also has raised legal questions about the race. Craig successfully challenged a state law that would have postponed the contest and resulted in special election in February. But Kistner, seeking a delay, has appealed the case to a federal appeals court.

Craig flipped the seat in 2018, defeating then-Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, who lost a challenge to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Tuesday. Before Craig's win, the Second Congressional District had been held by Republicans since 2001.

Kistner, a Marine Corps veteran and first-time candidate, has been seeking to return it to GOP control. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Craig, a former health care manufacturing company executive, campaigned as a centrist Democrat who can work with Republicans in Congress.

She said Wednesday morning that Congress should focus on suppressing the COVID-19 virus, and also called for the next presidential administration to build a federal strategy to deal with the pandemic. Craig also said Congress needs to complete an infrastructure bill and pass voting rights legislation named for late Georgia congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon.