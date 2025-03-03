Music

Minnesota Twins will be ‘Hot’ at least one night in 2025 when Nelly will perform post-game

The ‘Hot in Herre’ hitmaker is booked for a July 11 concert at Target Field following a night game against the Pirates.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 5:11PM
Nelly performed Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY &#xef; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Nelly performed Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
Nelly performed at Target Field once before opening for Backstreet Boys in 2017. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Twins will have a little extra incentive to be a hot team on July 11, when “Hot in Herre” hitmaker Nelly is now scheduled to take the field after them.

Twins staff announced a post-game concert by the St. Louis hip-hop veteran at Target Field following that night’s intraleague game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The performance is free to all game ticketholders, but special VIP tickets that will get you on the field for Nelly’s set are also now on sale via twins.com/nelly (each about $50 on top of the game ticket).

Nelly joins a fun string of old-school hip-hop and country music acts booked to perform after Twins home games in recent years, also including T-Pain, Flo Rida, Carly Pierce and Cole Swindell. The concerts typically last about an hour and start less than a half-hour after the last pitch.

Also known from the hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar” and “E.I.,” the 50-year-old rapper has become something of a fixture on the local summer concert season, having opened for Janet Jackson at Xcel Energy Center last summer and performed at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2022. He’s even played Target Field once before in 2017 as an opening act for Backstreet Boys.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

