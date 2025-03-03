The Minnesota Twins will have a little extra incentive to be a hot team on July 11, when “Hot in Herre” hitmaker Nelly is now scheduled to take the field after them.
Minnesota Twins will be ‘Hot’ at least one night in 2025 when Nelly will perform post-game
Twins staff announced a post-game concert by the St. Louis hip-hop veteran at Target Field following that night’s intraleague game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The performance is free to all game ticketholders, but special VIP tickets that will get you on the field for Nelly’s set are also now on sale via twins.com/nelly (each about $50 on top of the game ticket).
Nelly joins a fun string of old-school hip-hop and country music acts booked to perform after Twins home games in recent years, also including T-Pain, Flo Rida, Carly Pierce and Cole Swindell. The concerts typically last about an hour and start less than a half-hour after the last pitch.
Also known from the hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar” and “E.I.,” the 50-year-old rapper has become something of a fixture on the local summer concert season, having opened for Janet Jackson at Xcel Energy Center last summer and performed at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2022. He’s even played Target Field once before in 2017 as an opening act for Backstreet Boys.
