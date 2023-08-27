Before Griffin Jax threw a full-count pitch to Robbie Grossman with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Saturday, catcher Christian Vázquez called time, walked to the mound and put his arm around the pitcher.

This was a chance for the Twins to keep the score tied in a game started by Rangers ace Max Scherzer and an opportunity to grow their American League Central Division lead to its largest of the season.

The Twins failed to meet the moment. Jax issued a bases-loaded walk to Grossman and the next batter as well, No. 9 hitter Leody Taveras. Dylan Floro replaced Jax, and the Rangers scored two more runs through a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly as the Twins were handed a 6-2 defeat at Target Field on Saturday night.

After back-to-back singles against Jax to open the top of the ninth inning, the Rangers ended their eight-game losing streak by scoring four runs without another hit.

The Twins produced four hits against Scherzer, but they made them count. After standing two runners on base during a 28-pitch first inning, Edouard Julien and Max Kepler hit a pair of doubles in the third inning to score their first run.

Rangers slugger Adolis García launched a go-ahead solo homer off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar in the sixth inning, which was complete with a bat flip and slow walk out of the batter's box. It was the second consecutive relief appearance in which Thielbar allowed a go-ahead or game-tying homer, but Jorge Polanco quickly picked up his teammate.

Polanco drilled a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting an elevated fastball from Scherzer to the right field seats. The Twins haven't won a game started by Scherzer in the last eight times they've faced him.

The Twins inserted closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning of a tie game to face the top of the Rangers lineup. Duran permitted a leadoff single to Marcus Semien, but he struck out the next two batters, which included an inning-ending "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play.

Vázquez couldn't hide his excitement, raising his arms in the air. It was the third time Semien was caught stealing in 16 attempts this year.

Joe Ryan, who struggled mightily before he went on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain, looked much more like the version of himself from the first three months of the season. Ryan scattered five hits and one run across five innings, and he struck out seven.

Ryan gave up a solo homer to former Twin Mitch Garver in the second inning when he left a fastball over the plate in a 3-0 count. It was Garver's 29th career homer at Target Field, the 11th most in the ballpark's history as he pushed past Eduardo Escobar.

The second inning had a chance of snowballing on Ryan after he allowed back-to-back hits, but Carlos Correa saved a run with his arm. After a one-out single by Ezequiel Duran, Grossman lined a double into the right field corner. Duran attempted to score from first base, but Correa's relay throw was a dart in front of the plate for the out.

Ryan and Vázquez both immediately pointed to Correa in appreciation of the throw. Ryan retired eight of his next nine batters.

The Rangers didn't have another runner reach second base until the fifth inning, and then it was Vázquez's turn to show off his arm. The Rangers put two runners on base with one out, but Vázquez tossed out Taveras attempting to steal third with All-Star shortstop Corey Seager at the plate. Four pitches later, Ryan ended his outing by inducing Seager into a groundout.

Ryan has given up a homer in eight consecutive starts, but he overpowers hitters when he is at his best. He threw 12 fastballs during his 15-pitch first inning and struck out three of the four batters he faced.