The Twins are planning several changes to their television broadcasts in 2025, beginning with the new name and internet address: Twins.TV.
Twins announce television broadcast team as streaming plans take shape
Play-by-play announcer Cory Provus heads the group with a new name and address: Twins.TV
But the voices describing, hosting and analyzing Twins games will remain mostly the same.
Cory Provus will handle Twins play-by-play for a 14th season and a second on television, the team announced Thursday. And for the fifth season since Bert Blyleven retired from broadcasting Twins games, the team will utilize a rotating roster of analysts to partner with Provus.
Justin Morneau will retain his role as the primary analyst, with former Twins LaTroy Hawkins, Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe and Denard Span returning to fill in on a regular basis.
Audra Martin will also reprise her role as on-field reporter during games.
Twins games will be produced and distributed by MLB starting this spring, after the team severed its relationship with their longtime broadcast partner, the regional sports network now known as Fan Duel Sports North.
The plan is to air pre- and postgame shows as well, and longtime “Twins Live” hosts Katie Storm and Tim Laudner have been hired to keep those roles.
The Twins plan to announce their distribution plans, including a new stand-alone streaming option, later this month.
