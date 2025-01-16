Twins

Twins announce television broadcast team as streaming plans take shape

Play-by-play announcer Cory Provus heads the group with a new name and address: Twins.TV

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 16, 2025 at 7:19PM
The Twins set their television announcing crew in advance of the 2025 season. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins are planning several changes to their television broadcasts in 2025, beginning with the new name and internet address: Twins.TV.

But the voices describing, hosting and analyzing Twins games will remain mostly the same.

Cory Provus will handle Twins play-by-play for a 14th season and a second on television, the team announced Thursday. And for the fifth season since Bert Blyleven retired from broadcasting Twins games, the team will utilize a rotating roster of analysts to partner with Provus.

Justin Morneau will retain his role as the primary analyst, with former Twins LaTroy Hawkins, Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe and Denard Span returning to fill in on a regular basis.

Only Roy Smalley, who announced his retirement from the broadcast booth on Wednesday, is missing from the rotation the Twins used in 2024.

Audra Martin will also reprise her role as on-field reporter during games.

Twins games will be produced and distributed by MLB starting this spring, after the team severed its relationship with their longtime broadcast partner, the regional sports network now known as Fan Duel Sports North.

The plan is to air pre- and postgame shows as well, and longtime “Twins Live” hosts Katie Storm and Tim Laudner have been hired to keep those roles.

The Twins plan to announce their distribution plans, including a new stand-alone streaming option, later this month.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

Twins

Cory Provus returns as play-by-play announcer, with Justin Morneau the lead analyst and Audra Martin the on-field reporter.

