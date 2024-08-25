The Twins were undefeated when leading after eight innings this season, but Edouard Julien’s defense at second base sent them to one of their most deflating losses of the season.
Twins blow ninth-inning lead, fall to Cardinals 3-2 after Edouard Julien’s costly error
Twins second baseman Edouard Julien’s throw into left field gave the St. Louis Cardinals a scoring threat that they capitalized on with Lars Nootbaar’s two-out, two-run single.
After Royce Lewis delivered a pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning, closer Jhoan Duran surrendered two unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field. The Twins dropped two of the three games in the weekend series.
Nolan Arenado reached on an infield single, a ground ball up the middle that Julien couldn’t secure cleanly. Brendan Donovan, the next batter, bounced a ball to Julien. Looking to turn a potential double play, Julien airmailed a throw into left field for an error, putting two runners in scoring position with one out.
Duran struck out Tommy Pham, but he surrendered a two-out, two-run single to Lars Nootbaar on a ground ball that rolled through the left side of the infield. It was a blown save, and the crowd of 28,018 went silent.
It was only an inning earlier when Lewis stood on second base after his go-ahead hit, and he busted out an array of celebratory moves. He pointed to everyone in the dugout. He waved his arms side to side. He leaned back and rolled his hands up and down.
Willi Castro opened the eighth inning with a seven-pitch walk before Lewis lined a changeup to the gap in left-center field against lefthander reliever JoJo Romero, easily scoring Castro from first base.
For all Lewis has accomplished in his short big league career, his RBI double was his first career hit as a pinch hitter.
Castro started the afternoon with the second leadoff homer of his career, pulling an inside cutter past the fence in right field. But that was the extent of the damage against Cardinals righthander Erick Fedde, a trade deadline acquisition.
Fedde allowed only one more hit — a leadoff single that was erased on a double play in the third inning — during his six-inning outing. The Twins loaded the bases in the fourth inning without putting a ball in play via two walks and a hit batter, but Fedde escaped by striking out Manuel Margot on four pitches.
When Fedde faced the Twins twice with the Chicago White Sox earlier this year, he allowed one run in 11 innings with 16 strikeouts.
“I’m tired of facing him, to be honest with you,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Fedde allowed one run in six innings with seven strikeouts Sunday. “I am, like, genuinely tired of facing him. Guy gets traded to the National League, and we find him again.”
Twins starter Zebby Matthews was one pitch from completing a clean five-inning outing with the bullpen warming. Then he left a slider over the plate in a 2-2 count to Victor Scott II, the No. 9 hitter in the Cardinals lineup. Scott entered Sunday with a .147 batting average and one homer in 109 at-bats.
Scott hammered the hanging slider to right field for a no-doubt homer, right fielder Matt Wallner only turning his head without taking a step as the ball sailed onto the concourse. Matthews grimaced as he walked off the field at the end of the inning.
It was a sour ending for a solid start. Matthews struck out six of the first 10 batters he faced. Relying on his fastball, slider and cutter, he permitted four hits and one run in five innings. Cardinals hitters whiffed on almost half their swings against his slider.
Cole Sands and Griffin Jax combined to pitch three scoreless innings before the ninth-inning meltdown.
