The promise of summer is found at Twins spring training

FORT MYERS, FLA. – For 35 years, fans have traveled to Fort Myers to watch the Twins prepare for the upcoming season. It’s a process that can best be described as cathartic.
The promise of summer is found at spring training
Photographer Carlos Gonzalez found the snapshots that sum up baseball as the Twins get ready for their season.
Many baseball fans make their way to Florida, ditch the layers of clothing required to survive an Upper Midwest winter and feel the sun kiss their faces as the sounds of baseballs being batted and caught reverberate throughout the Twins’ home base, the Lee Health Sports Complex.
They can get closer to players than during the regular season. They can watch games on multiple fields. They can head to the minor league complex to check out top prospects. Tickets and concession prices are cheaper for unofficial games than during the 162-game regular season.
But in addition to the sights and sounds of baseball, there are the faces — the faces of those who make the journey to follow the sunshine and the Twins.
Spring training, once again, reminds us that new season approaches.
Minnesota Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez captured the images of spring training baseball as the Twins prepare for their season in Fort Myers, Fla.