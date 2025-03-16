Neal: Revival of Fort Myers Beach is a Florida happening, but Minnesota determination is in play

New buildings have risen from the devastation. The Margaritaville Resort, which was in the works before Ian hit, is bustling with business and currently is part of the main hub of activity you’ll notice as you descend from the Matanzas Pass Bridge into the beach town. Restaurants like the Yucatan Beach Stand and S.O.B. (Smokin Oyster Brewery) were packed last week. The Whale, a longtime bar and restaurant — and Minnesota Star Tribune-approved — is under construction and set to open in the fall. Like many new projects, it has to meet a flood-elevation requirement.