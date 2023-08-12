PHILADELPHIA – One of the most memorable moments of Rocco Baldelli's playing career — a tying, seventh-inning home run for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series — occurred in the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park. But that's not the nostalgia the Twins manager felt before Friday's game.

"I remember sitting with Shelty [then-bench coach Derek Shelton] before the series started here, talking through all the National League-type things that were going to come up," Baldelli said of the Twins' visit here in April 2019, his second week as a major league manager. "I remember the National League game being different, so being able to walk through some of those things and feel better about it was helpful."

Plenty of things have changed since then, including the NL's adoption of the designated hitter, which standardized the rules between the leagues. Baldelli's roster is almost completely different, too; of the current Twins, only Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton played in that series. And Shelton is a manager himself now, in his fourth season with the Pirates.

But one thing hasn't changed, Baldelli said: The bellicosity of fans who flock to this stadium toward visiting players.

"It's not your average ballpark," he said. "I mean, the atmosphere here is very, very different than most places. It kind of puts you in a fierce mental state to play here. … You have to be ready to go to battle when you step on the field. It pushes you, in a good way."

Solano still sidelined

Donovan Solano remained out of the Twins lineup Friday, the third game in a row he has missed since suffering sprains in his right knee and ankle while running the bases Tuesday in Detroit.

"He's doing all right, but we don't know what he's able to do," Baldelli said of the reserve infielder. "He hasn't tested everything out at this point, so I don't have all the answers yet."

Baldelli said he's hopeful that Solano will be available to face lefthander Ranger Suárez, who will start for the Phillies on Sunday.

Solano's absence means Joey Gallo is the lone player with significant experience at first base on the Twins roster. Gallo is batting only .128 (6-for-47) with 29 strikeouts since the All-Star break, but Baldelli said he's seen signs that Gallo may be able to contribute more frequently.

"He's been working hard to make some adjustments," Baldelli said. "He's just trying to work through where he's at lately. He's felt maybe not at his best, but he's getting there. He's had some decent swings lately."

Etc.

• Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper, who suffered back spasms during Thursday's game against Washington, did not play for Philadelphia on Friday, but told reporters he believed he will be back in the lineup sometime this weekend.

• Baseball Hall of Famer and Twins great Jim Kaat threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game. Kaat, wearing a Phillies jersey, threw to Bob Boone, his catcher during the lefthander's three-plus seasons (1976-79) in Philadelphia.

• The Saints' game vs. Louisville at CHS Field had its start delayed by the storms that rolled through the Twin Cities. Royce Lewis was hitting second as the designated hitter, with Brooks Lee hitting third and playing shortstop, and Louie Varland started on the mound.