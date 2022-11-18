More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Lake Harriet Band Shell may go back to blue
1,500 sign petition to ditch brown color during upcoming $2 million renovation
Local
Greater Twin Cities United Way responds to surge in calls for housing, mental health help
The nonprofit, one of the largest United Way chapters in the U.S., recorded a surplus for the first time in six years.
High Schools
Visitation wins its ninth girls swimming state title in a row
The Blazers won Class 1A and have taken 13 state championships since 2005.
Rochester
South St. Paul man pleads guilty in murder of man during fight after dice game in downtown Rochester
A second defendant remains jailed and charged.
www.startribune.com
Aaron Rodgers: Packers being booed during home loss was 'interesting'
The Packers QB did not have his best game Thursday as Green Bay fell to 4-7 with a loss to Tennessee.