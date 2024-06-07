Three-game series at PNC Park

All games on 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 5:40 p.m. • Apple TV+: RHP Joe Ryan (4-4, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Keller (7-3, 3.42)

Saturday, 3:05 p.m. • BSN: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-0, 3.05) vs. TBA

Sunday, 12:35 p.m. • BSN, ESPN+: RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 4.94) vs. TBA

Twins update

The Twins (33-29) fell to 2-4 on their nine-game road trip after getting swept at Yankee Stadium, the fifth time this season they have been swept. The trip concludes with their first visit to PNC Park since 2020. The Twins are 8-4 all-time at PNC Park, having also visited there in 2006, '12, '15 and '18. They are 4-4 in interleague games this season. ... The Twins won two of three from Pirates at Target Field last August, getting a two-run homer in the first game from CF Michael A. Taylor, who now plays for the Pirates. Twins C Christian Vázquez went 4-for-8 in the series with two doubles off Keller, who was the winning pitcher in a 7-4 victory on Aug. 19.

Pirates update

The Pirates (29-33) continue their homestand after losing to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7 Thursday. The Pirates, who won the first two games of the three-game series, missed out on their first series sweep of the Dodgers since 2015. ... Thursday's loss was the first time this season a Pirates starting pitcher had given up more than four earned runs. ... RHP Paul Skenes, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, made his MLB debut on May 11. He is 3-0 in his first five starts. The 6-6 Skenes, who turned 22 last week, beat the Dodgers on Wednesday and could pitch in Sunday's series finale. ... RHP Quinn Priester (right lat muscle) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday.