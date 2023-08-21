IMPACT PLAYER: Dallas Keuchel, Twins
The former Cy Young Award winner recorded 19 consecutive outs, including his first three strikeouts as a Twin.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Strikeouts by Twins batters, the seventh time they have had so many; they have never before had more than four in a season.
41 Batters faced by Keuchel this season before recording his first strikeout.
12 Consecutive games reaching base at least once by Carlos Correa.
