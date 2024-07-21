Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Ranger Suárez (10-4, 2.76 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.70) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.54) vs. TBA

Philadelphia update: The Phillies (63-36), who have the best record in the majors, make their first visit to Target Field since 2016 after ending a three-game losing streak with a 6-0 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Phillies set a franchise record with 62 victories before the All-Star break and tied an MLB record (since 1961) with eight All-Star selections. ... 1B Bryce Harper is hitting .297 with 22 home runs and 63 RBI and reached 700 career extra-base hits Saturday. He is the seventh player in MLB history to reach 700 career extra-base hits with 1,000 runs scored and 1,000 walks before turning 32. ... C J.T. Realmuto was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Twins update: The Twins (54-44) fell to 10-12 in interleague play after losing twice to Milwaukee this weekend. They took two of three in Philadelphia last August. ... The Twins are 47-31 since April 22. The 47 victories in that period are the most in the AL and second most in the majors; the Phillies are 49-28 since April 22. ... CF Byron Buxton, who hit two home runs Sunday, is hitting .364 with 20 extra-base hits (11 doubles, one triple and eight home runs) in his past 30 games. ... LF Trevor Larnach, who hit a two-run homer Sunday, is hitting .302 with four doubles and a home run in 13 interleague games.