IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins

The righthander spun five shutout innings in 86 pitches. He struck out eight, walked none and gave up two hits.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Grand slams by Twins hitters this season, the second-highest total in club history.

14 Bases-loaded walks drawn by the Twins in 2023, second most in MLB. The Twins had three, fewest in the majors, in 2022.

463 The distance, in feet, on Matt Wallner's first-inning grand slam. It was the rookie's longest home run of the season.