IMPACT PLAYER: Pablo López, Twins
The righthander received a no-decision in one of the best starts of his career. He struck out 14, a career high, of the 28 batters he faced and gave up two hits in eight scoreless innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Twins pitchers to record 200 strikeouts in a season. López became the first since José Berríos in 2018.
0 Hits from Twins batters with runners in scoring position in 10 at-bats.
2004 The last year the Twins swept the Mets in a series.
