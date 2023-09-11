IMPACT PLAYER: Pablo López, Twins

The righthander received a no-decision in one of the best starts of his career. He struck out 14, a career high, of the 28 batters he faced and gave up two hits in eight scoreless innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Twins pitchers to record 200 strikeouts in a season. López became the first since José Berríos in 2018.

0 Hits from Twins batters with runners in scoring position in 10 at-bats.

2004 The last year the Twins swept the Mets in a series.