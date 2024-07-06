Jose Miranda hit a ground ball through the right side of the infield in the seventh inning Friday, rounded first base and he received a standing ovation from the Target Field crowd.

Imagine the reaction if the Twins pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history.

Miranda became the first Twins player in team history to record a hit in 10 consecutive plate appearances, a streak that stretches across three games. He hit a game-tying homer in the third inning and a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning, but it still wasn't enough to hold off the Houston Astros in a 13-12 loss.

The Twins trailed by eight runs entering the ninth inning, and they forced Josh Hader into the game with the tying run on deck. Hader's first batter, Carlos Correa, deposited a grand slam just beyond the left field wall.

Hader struck out Manuel Margot, however, to secure a one-run victory. The Twins had six straight batters reach base with two outs in the ninth inning.

It was the first time the Twins played the Astros at Target Field since they lost Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Pablo López, the Twins' ace last postseason, allowed eight hits and six runs in five innings in another rough start. All eight hits López allowed were singles, but it was the sixth time this season he yielded at least five earned runs. His ERA ballooned to 5.18 through 18 starts.

The Astros pulled ahead during a three-run sixth inning. López gave up three straight singles to begin the inning, including an RBI grounder from Jeremy Peña. Jorge Alcala inherited two runners, and they both scored when Joey Loperfido dropped a ground-rule double on the chalk of the right-field line before the ball bounced out of play.

Miranda, who compiled his 10 hits against seven different pitchers, carried the Twins offense from the cleanup spot. No MLB player has collected a hit in 11 straight plate appearances since 1961, according to Elias Sports Bureau. His seventh-inning single made him the 14th major leaguer to record a hit in 10 consecutive "at-bats."

He hooked a game-tying homer just inside the left-field foul pole in the third inning, pulling an inside changeup 414 feet down the line. It was the first homer Astros pitcher Shawn Dubin allowed in 27 innings this year.

It was Miranda — who else? — who started a rally in the second inning after the Twins fell into an early three-run hole with a line drive single to left field. The Twins loaded the bases with one out before Brooks Lee laced an RBI single to right field, beginning his career with an RBI in his first three games, and Willi Castro followed two batters later with a bases-loaded, four-pitch walk.

Jose Altuve robbed the Twins from scoring at least two more runs in the second inning. Correa lofted a fly ball into medium-depth right field. Altuve chased the ball from his former double play partner, running about 13 steps before making an over-the-shoulder basket catch while sliding near the right-field line.

The Twins scored a run in every inning Miranda hit. Even when Austin Martin pinch hit for him in the ninth inning with the Twins trailing by eight runs, Martin lined a single to center to jumpstart a three-run rally.

Altuve was hit by a 94-mph sinker on his left wrist to begin the eighth inning, exiting after a short chat with an Astros trainer. Frustration and confusion reigned afterward. The Astros turned it into a three-run inning after three straight singles, a dropped fly ball by Margot and a sacrifice fly.

In the ninth inning, after Kody Funderburk plunked César Salazar with a pitch that sparked words between the two players, Alex Bregman crushed a three-run homer to the second deck in left field.

The confusion? Christian Vázquez opened the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, Astros right fielder Joey Loperfido stunned when he leaped for a catch against the right field wall, the ball popped out of his glove, and he caught it with his bare hand while falling to the ground. Vázquez retreated to first base when he saw the catch, except first-base umpire Doug Eddings ruled it wasn't a catch.

A replay review ensued when both outcomes of the review would've resulted in an out.