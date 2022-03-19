FORT MYERS, Fla. — On a day when the Twins acquired one of baseball's most dynamic players, their bats continued to slumber.

Ryan Fitzgerald hit a home run in the seventh inning off Cody Stashak for the game's only run as the Red Sox blanked the Twins 1-0 Saturday in a Grapefruit League game at Hammond Stadium.

With the crowd buzzing about the free-agent signing of Carlos Correa, the Twins got only six hits and now have been outscored 18-2 in three consecutive losses.

Bailey Ober, Griffin Jax and Jake Faria each pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins (0-3).

Trevor Larnach flew out to end the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.