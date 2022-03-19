FORT MYERS, Fla. — On a day when the Twins acquired one of baseball's most dynamic players, their bats continued to slumber.
Ryan Fitzgerald hit a home run in the seventh inning off Cody Stashak for the game's only run as the Red Sox blanked the Twins 1-0 Saturday in a Grapefruit League game at Hammond Stadium.
With the crowd buzzing about the free-agent signing of Carlos Correa, the Twins got only six hits and now have been outscored 18-2 in three consecutive losses.
Bailey Ober, Griffin Jax and Jake Faria each pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins (0-3).
Trevor Larnach flew out to end the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild gets back to winning ways in the Central, topping Chicago 3-1
Ryan Hartman scored with 3 minutes, 13 seconds to go in the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie and giving the Wild its first Central Division win since Feb. 2.
Wild
Wild acquires Deslauriers in exchange for third-round pick
Nicolas Deslauriers comes to Minnesota on an expiring two-year, $2 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Twins
Neal: Signing Carlos Correa is the right move but it can't be Twins' last
By keeping his foot on the gas, Derek Falvey would be keeping his promise to make the Twins competitive this summer.
Sports
TIPPING OFF: Izzo, Coach K meet for last time, Sweet 16 spot
A look at what's happening in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday:
Sports
No. 3 Michigan women rout 14th-seeded American 74-39
Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help third-seeded Michigan beat No. 14 seed American 74-39 in the first round of the Wichita Regional on Saturday.