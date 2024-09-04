ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. – David Festa hasn’t carried the Twins rotation like Pablo López or Bailey Ober, and he hasn’t been around as long as fellow rookie Simeon Woods Richardson, but he’s nearing the point where he is no longer flying under the radar.
Twins fall to Rays 2-1 despite David Festa’s solid pitching
The Twins defense didn’t help David Festa escape the fourth inning with a lead, and the offense didn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in Minnesota’s sixth loss in nine games.
Festa has been solid since returning to the Twins roster after the All-Star break, and he pitched well again Tuesday at Tropicana Field. It just wasn’t enough to lead the Twins to a victory, particularly when his defense didn’t help him in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Twins, who have lost six of their last nine games, had back-to-back singles from Carlos Santana and Edouard Julien to open the ninth inning. Rays reliever Edwin Uceta struck out the next two hitters before Tampa Bay turned to lefty Garrett Cleavinger with the lefthanded-hitting Trevor Larnach set to enter the batter’s box.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli countered with Christian Vázquez to pinch hit, the only righthanded hitter on the bench, but Vázquez grounded out to end the game.
Festa pitched into a jam when Junior Caminero, Baseball America’s No. 1-rated prospect, led off the fourth inning with a single to right field and Josh Lowe followed with a walk. Pitching with a one-run lead, he induced a pop-up for the first out before the Twins defense had a couple of non-error misplays.
Jonathan Aranda hit a game-tying RBI single to left field, a fly ball that dropped past sliding left fielder Austin Martin, who didn’t have a great jump when the ball was hit.
After a ground ball turned into an out at the plate on a strong throw from shortstop Brooks Lee, Rays catcher Logan Driscoll hit a liner that short-hopped off first baseman Carlos Santana’s glove into right field for a go-ahead RBI single. It was Driscoll’s first career hit.
Festa pitched around leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but his defense didn’t help him escape the fourth inning with a lead. Festa permitted five hits — three in the decisive fourth inning — and two runs in five innings while totaling seven strikeouts and one walk.
A 13th-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, Festa throws three above-average pitches: fastball, changeup and slider. He generated 16 swings and misses Tuesday and all three pitches were responsible for at least four whiffs.
Since the All-Star break, Festa has posted a 3.14 ERA through his last eight outings with 50 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. He hasn’t pitched deep into games, the biggest knock against his performance, but he’s delivered quality innings for a shorthanded Twins rotation.
Santana gave the Twins their first hit off lefthander Jeffrey Springs when he hit a towering solo homer to open the second inning, launching an inside fastball to left field that somehow didn’t hit one of the catwalks stationed above the field. It was his 19th home run of the season, one shy of matching the team lead.
The Twins failed to capitalize on some of their early opportunities against Springs. They left two runners on base in the second inning when Michael Helman lined out to center in his first major league at-bat. Two more runners were stranded in the third inning.
Springs retired 10 of his last 11 batters — an infield single for Helman’s first career hit was the exception — and he completed six innings for his longest start of the season.
The Twins defense didn’t help David Festa escape the fourth inning with a lead, and the offense didn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in Minnesota’s sixth loss in nine games.