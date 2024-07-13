SAN FRANCISCO – Rocco Baldelli had never set foot in Oracle Park for a baseball game before Friday night. "I did, however, once sit in the stands here for a Dead & Co. concert," the Twins' manager said.

Here's guessing he enjoyed the music more than the thumping his team took.

Joe Ryan issued a season-high three walks, only once retired the Giants in order, and the Twins failed to make a handful of defensive plays behind him. Their historic streak of home run games came to an end as well, and San Francisco rolled 7-1.

Ryan's night began with Jorge Soler's blooper into right field that Matt Wallner dove for but missed, turning it into a leadoff triple that turned into a run two pitches later, when former Twin LaMonte Wade Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Ryan issued a one-out walk to Michael Conforto, but the inning seemed over when Thairo Estrada hit a two-hopper to Brooks Lee at third base. Lee whipped a low throw to Willi Castro, who stepped on second base to retire Conforto. But Castro dropped the ball as he tried to finish the double play, allowing the inning to continue.

That cost the Twins, because Mike Yastrzemski ripped a double to the wall in center field, just out of the reach of Byron Buxton, who collided with the wall while trying to make the play. Buxton was OK, but Estrada scored on the double, and Yastrzemski came home when shortstop Brett Wisely dropped a short fly ball into shallow center field.

Wisely, the Giants' ninth-place hitter, later tripled to the fence in right-center, and scored on Soler's single, and then doubled home Matt Chapman, whom Ryan had walked, an inning later.

Wisely's night, which raised his batting average to .286, was in contrast to the Twins' ninth-place hitter. With Baldelli intent upon stacking right-handed hitters against San Francisco's lefthanded starter Kyle Harrison, catcher Christian Vázquez, batting only .199 on the season, served as the designated hitter for just the second time this season.

Vázquez wound up batting with runners on base in both of his at-bats, but it didn't go well. He bounced a grounder to Harrison in the third inning, a ball that turned into a double play, and he struck out with two on and one out in the fifth.

The Twins were foiled by some strong Giants defense, as well as Harrison's pitching. After Ryan Jeffers smacked a two-out double in the second inning, Lee hit what looked like a two-run homer to deep left field. But Conforto jumped with his back to the wall and turned into instead into the third out.

Only in the sixth inning did the Twins manage to mar Harrison's night, when Carlos Correa — who was booed in his first game here since the Giants tried to sign him in December 2022 — led off with a single and Carlos Santana doubled him to third.

Buxton lined out, but Willi Castro, batting against reliever Ryan Walker, hit a ground ball to first base that brought Correa home.

The Twins had homered in 28 consecutive games, tying the second-longest streak in major league history, and hoped to match the Yankees' 31-game record this weekend. But Lee was the only Twin to come close, and New York's record is safe for now.