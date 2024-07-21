The largest regular-season crowd in Target Field history noisily celebrated their team's dramatic victory Saturday in one of the most memorable games in the ballpark's 15 years of existence.

Well, the Brewers fans did. But there were an awful lot of them.

The announced gathering of 41,679 fans watched seven innings of brilliant pitching and little offense, then feasted on a diet of dramatic moments for the final five innings. It all culminated in a five-run knockout in the 12th inning, when the Brewers strung five hits and a sacrifice fly together to earn an 8-4 victory over the Twins.

But there were so many big minutes for the neighbor-state rivals to enjoy. For the Twins, they included Willi Castro's one-man rally in the eighth inning to tie the score, and Carlos Santana's down-to-the-last-strike two-run homer onto the right-field plaza in the 11th inning.

The home run was reminiscent of Carlos Correa's walk-off blast to beat the Brewers here last summer, or Jose Miranda's homer off closer Josh Hader to win a game in 2022. Except for one thing: It only tied the game, giving Milwaukee another chance, which it didn't waste.

The 12th opened with Sal Frelick serving as the courtesy runner on second base. After a Blake Perkins infield single that didn't advance Frelick and a bunt that Steven Okert inadvertently touched in fair territory, enabling Jake Bauers to reach first and load the bases, the Brewers' onslaught began in earnest. Joey Ortiz broke the tie with a sacrifice fly off Josh Staumont, and Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and William Contreras each followed with a singles to the outfield, scoring five runs and putting the game out of reach.

The Twins did manage to score again, when Diego Castillo singled home Manuel Margot. But the game ended, perhaps appropriately, on another memorable play: left fielder Jackson Chourio's diving catch of Byron Buxton's deep line drive.

The thrilling finish hid the fact that for much of the night, the game was a pitchers' duel. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta gave up two hits, both singles, over six innings, while Pablo López nearly matched him. The Twins righthander knocked a quarter-run off his ERA by giving up one run and four hits over seven innings.

BOXSCORE: Milwaukee 8, Twins 4 (12)

Once the starters departed, however, the drama arrived, first courtesy of Castro, the Twins' All-Star.

Castro doubled in the eighth inning, moved up a base on a wild pitch and, with Milwaukee's infield pulled in to stop him, touched the plate just under catcher Contreras' tag, a one-man rally from a one-run deficit.

That play was nearly identical to the one that broke the tie for the Brewers in the 11th inning. Cole Sands threw a wild pitch, allowing courtesy runner Ortiz to move to third, and he scored the tiebreaking run by aggressively breaking for the plate on Turang's grounder to second base, beating Austin Martin's throw to the plate and sliding under Ryan Jeffers' tag.

Turang moved to third on a single by Contreras, and, after Okert replaced Sands, scored on Christian Yelich's surprise bunt up the first-base line.

That seemed like enough, and the Twins got down to their final strike in the bottom of the inning. But Santana crushed a low sinker from Jakob Junis over the right-field seats, his tam-leading 14th of the season to extend the game.

Ultimately, the Twins couldn't gain ground on Cleveland, and remain five games out in the AL Central. It was a frustrating loss one for the Twins, and continued an alarming pattern. Minnesota is now 2-18 against the five teams that opened play on Saturday with a better record than theirs — division leaders Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Dodgers, plus the New York Yankees, the best of MLB's second-place teams.

And that's with the Philadelphia Phillies, who own the best record in baseball, arriving for three games on Monday.