Twins officials spent Friday morning going over their health and safety protocols after reports that two St. Louis Cardinals players have tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Louis was in the Twin Cities earlier this week to play the Twins in a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Cardinals traveled after Wednesday’s game to Milwaukee and had an off day on Thursday before the positive tests were reported.

The Cardinals game on Friday evening against the Brewers has been postponed.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is set to play the Twins in the second of a four-game series at Target Field on Friday night, dressing in the same clubhouse the Cardinals used.

The game is expected to be played as scheduled.

“We are currently working closely with Major League Baseball and the Indians,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said. “Our focus is ensuring a safe environment for players and staff at Target Field.”

The Twins scrub down their facilities multiple times a day and also use disinfecting fogger machines to keep surfaces as clean as possible. Multiple Twins players have, up until this point, spoken of how safe they have felt in their altered work environment.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported on Friday that the Cardinals have been told to self-isolate in their team hotel. Contact tracing is underway.

Major League Baseball said the postponement Friday night and resumption of play Saturday night in Milwaukee “as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.

Baseball has been rocked by an outbreak of the virus on the Miami Marlins, which has led to them having their games, six in all, postponed through Sunday. Four Marlins players tested positive before a series against the Phillies last weekend, played all three games of that series, then watched the number of infected players soar to 17.

As a result, the Phillies had games against the Yankees postponed as a precaution. The Yankees, instead were sent to Baltimore to play the Orioles since the Orioles series against the Marlins was postponed.

The Phillies had their weekend series against the Blue Jays postponed after two Philadelphia players tested positive for COVID-19. The league had hoped the virus was contained to a handful of teams from the east divisions — but now a club in the central zone has been affected.

After the Twins-Cleveland series, the Pirates come to town for two games before the Twins head to Pittsburgh for two games. Down the road, there’s an Aug. 10-12 series in Milwaukee.

Nearly every visiting team in the league uses the same hotel in Milwaukee, a hotel where the Cardinals currently are isolated.