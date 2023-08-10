Impact players
Spencer Torkelson, Tigers
The former No. 1 overall pick hit two home runs and scored after drawing a walk. He homered to right field off Bailey Ober and to left field against Jordan Balazovic.
By the numbers
6 Tigers batters who registered multiple hits Wednesday. Four players recorded a three-hit game.
3,145 Career hits from Miguel Cabrera after his three-hit night. He passed Robin Yount for 19th on MLB's career hits list.
22 Swings and misses Bailey Ober recorded in five innings, including 16 through his fastball.
