Impact players

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

The former No. 1 overall pick hit two home runs and scored after drawing a walk. He homered to right field off Bailey Ober and to left field against Jordan Balazovic.

By the numbers

6 Tigers batters who registered multiple hits Wednesday. Four players recorded a three-hit game.

3,145 Career hits from Miguel Cabrera after his three-hit night. He passed Robin Yount for 19th on MLB's career hits list.

22 Swings and misses Bailey Ober recorded in five innings, including 16 through his fastball.