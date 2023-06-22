Three-game series at Comerica Park

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 5:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-4, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Joey Wentz (1-7, 6.82)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9: RHP Pablo López (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.83 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 4.00)

Twins update: They are back at .500 after going 5-5 on their homestand. ... DH Byron Buxton went 5-for-11 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the final three games of the Boston series. His two home runs on Thursday marked his first multiple-home run game of the season. ... The Twins improved to 10-2 in games when they hit at least three home runs. ... Maeda's start on Friday will be his first since April 26. He was 0-0 with a 2.03 ERA in four rehab starts with the Saints. He struck out 17 in 13⅓ innings. ... 3B Royce Lewis has gone 16-for-36 (.444) in his past 11 games to raise his average to .319.

Tigers update: They are 32-41, took three of four from the Twins last weekend and have won five of their past seven games. ... SS Javier Báez, who went 5-for-15 with a home run and two triples against the Twins last weekend, had two hits Wednesday and now has 1,001 in his MLB career. He began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. ... OF Riley Greene (left fibula), who has been sidelined since May 30, isn't expected back until next month. ... Former Twins prospect OF Akil Baddoo (right quad strain) has been sidelined since June 10. ... RHP Beau Brieske, who is on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Toledo, is nearing a return to the active roster.