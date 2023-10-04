In a game that opened with a Jorge Polanco throwing error, the Twins can credit their defense for snapping a 19-year postseason losing streak.

The run-saving plays in a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays started in the fourth inning with a heads-up play from Carlos Correa and an impressive throw to the plate.

"If you like watching the biggest players making the biggest plays in the biggest games, then you should go watch that play," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

With two runners on base and two outs, Polanco charged a short blooper off Kevin Kiermaier's bat, knowing Kiermaier's speed made it a do-or-die type of play. The ball skipped under Polanco's glove and rolled past the infield grass. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who was on second base, saw the ball bounce away and sprinted around third past a stop sign from his third base coach.

"Once I saw Bo look at the ball, I knew he had intentions," Correa said. "I could see it in his eyes."

Correa, who has missed the past two weeks after aggravating plantar fasciitis in his left foot, ran nine steps from his spot at shortstop. By the time Correa picked up the ball with his bare hand, Bichette was about halfway down the third base line.

Making an off-balance throw while falling toward third base, Correa fired a dart in front of the plate. The throw beat Bichette before a headfirst slide and turned into an inning-ending out. Catcher Ryan Jeffers celebrated with a fist pump before home plate umpire Andy Fletcher signaled the out.

"That was unbelievable," pitcher Pablo López said. "I couldn't believe it."

Even Correa, a Platinum Glove winner, impressed himself with his throw.

"You practice it to first base, but to home plate, like that, from that angle, I've never practiced that throw before," Correa said.

Two innings later, it was Michael A. Taylor's turn for a game-saving play. Louie Varland entered with two runners on base, two outs and a two-run lead.

Matt Chapman crushed an elevated fastball to the center field wall. The ball, according to StatCast, would have been a home run in 13 of the 30 major league ballparks. It wasn't even a hit because of Taylor, who sprinted to the base of the fence and leaped for the inning-ending grab.

"I knew the wind was blowing in," Taylor said. "He hit it pretty well, but balls weren't really flying."

Taylor, a Gold Glove winner, saved two runs from scoring with his catch in the sixth inning, but that may not have been the most difficult one he made. In the second inning, Taylor robbed Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk of a potential double with a headfirst diving catch in the left-center gap.

"Those things flip the game completely on its head," Baldelli said. "Michael Taylor did that for us."

In the ninth inning, Jhoan Duran issued a two-out walk to Whit Merrifield. On the next pitch, George Springer drilled a ground ball with a 104 mph exit velocity. First baseman Donovan Solano dove to his right and ended the game with a flip to Duran.

"That play right there against a righty [batter], you're not expecting that ball at all," Kyle Farmer said. "[Solano] just reacting, it saved the game."