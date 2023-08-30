IMPACT PLAYER: Bo Naylor, Guardians
The rookie catcher, the younger brother of injured teammate Josh Naylor, drilled a solo home run in the second inning off Pablo López and added a single in the fourth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
27 Times Carlos Correa has grounded into a double play, which leads the league and is one shy of the Twins' single-season record.
9 RBI from Royce Lewis in his past three games.
26 Strikeouts by Joey Gallo in 43 at-bats during August. He has seven hits and 12 walks.
