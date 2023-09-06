Impact player

Christian Vázquez, Twins

Reached base four times, hit a game-tying home run and started a five-run rally with a leadoff single.

By the numbers

35 Comeback victories by the Twins this season, including four in their past five games.

100 Career strikeouts by Sonny Gray against the Guardians in 106 innings.

9.4 Runs per game scored by the Twins on this weeklong road trip, at least five runs in each.