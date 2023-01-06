The Twins claimed righthander Oliver Ortega from waivers on Friday, adding a hard-throwing right-handed reliever to their 2023 bullpen.

Ortega, a 26-year-old Dominican, posted a 3.71 ERA in 27 games for the Angels last season, striking out 33 hitters in 34 innings. But he also walked 18 batters, a problem that has slowed his advancement despite a mid-90s fastball and effective curve.

To make roster space for Ortega, the Twins designated righthander Blayne Enlow for assignment. Enlow, a third-round pick in 2017 whom the Twins paid $2 million to keep from enrolling at LSU, reached Class AA for the first time this season, but experienced similar control problems as Ortega.

The 23-year-old starter struck out 64 hitters for Wichita in 57 1/3 innings, but also walked 30.