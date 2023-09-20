Impact player

Willi Castro, Twins

It was a do-it-all performance. He saved two runs with a sliding catch in the fourth inning and robbed a two-run home run in the seventh. And he hit a two-run homer.

By the numbers

16 Strikeouts from Kenta Maeda over his past two starts, which spans 12⅓ innings.

11 Hits by Matt Wallner in his past 25 at-bats after he sat for one game against a righthanded pitcher.

8 Twins starters who recorded a hit Tuesday. Alex Kirilloff was the only batter held hitless.