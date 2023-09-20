Impact player
Willi Castro, Twins
It was a do-it-all performance. He saved two runs with a sliding catch in the fourth inning and robbed a two-run home run in the seventh. And he hit a two-run homer.
By the numbers
16 Strikeouts from Kenta Maeda over his past two starts, which spans 12⅓ innings.
11 Hits by Matt Wallner in his past 25 at-bats after he sat for one game against a righthanded pitcher.
8 Twins starters who recorded a hit Tuesday. Alex Kirilloff was the only batter held hitless.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Twins trainer, Wolves assistant trainer fined for treating players while unlicensed
Two trainers with the Vikings ran into the same regulatory trouble earlier this year. Both were similarly fined, reprimanded and sanctioned.
Twins
Twins rout Reds 7-0 but see Lewis leave injured
The Twins tied the series with Cincinnati behind homers from Willi Castro and Ryan Jeffers but had a key player leave the game injured for the second straight night.
Sports
Joey Meneses' pinch-hit 3-run homer sends Nationals past White Sox 4-3
Joey Meneses pinch-hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Burger hits game-winning single in 9th, Marlins beat Mets 4-3 after blowing late lead
Jake Burger hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-3 on Tuesday night after blowing a late lead.
Twins
Tuesday's Twins-Cincinnati game recap
The Twins' Willi Castro had a do-it-all performance. He saved two runs with a sliding catch in the fourth inning and robbed a two-run home run in the seventh. And he hit a two-run homer.