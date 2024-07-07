Three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.08 ERA)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (8-4, 4.12) v vs. RHP Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (8-7, 5.18) vs. RHP Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.71)

Twins update: The Twins (51-39) make their second visit of the season to Guaranteed Rate Field. They have already clinched the season series with the White Sox, having swept the first seven meetings of 2024. The Twins won four games (April 22-25) at Target Field before winning three a week later (April 29-May 1) in Chicago. The Twins are 16-4 against the White Sox since the beginning of the 2023 season and have won 14 of the past 15 meetings dating to May 2, 2023. … The Twins have homered in a club-record 25 consecutive games. … It's expected RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.29 ERA) is coming off the injured list to start the series opener. … SS Carlos Correa is day to day after being hit by a pitch on his right hand in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 victory over Houston. … OF Austin Martin (oblique strain) was placed on the injured list Sunday.

Sign up for our Twins Update newsletter

White Sox update: The White Sox (26-66) return home after a 2-4 road trip ended with a 7-4 loss at Miami on Sunday. The White Sox, who have the worst record in the majors, are 5-5 in their past 10 games. They are 7-23 vs. AL. Central teams and 16-29 at home. … IF Lenyn Sosa has a career-high eight-game hitting streak. He is 15-for-34 in the streak to raise his average to .258. … OF Luis Robert has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games and is 13-for-41 in that span. … SS Paul DeJong, who is hitting .233, leads the White Sox with 16 home runs. … RHP Mike Clevinger (right elbow inflammation, neck stiffness), out since May 24, could be activated this week after making two rehab starts for Class AAA Charlotte. … OF Dominic Fletcher (left shoulder strain), sidelined since June 3, is on a rehab assignment and could be activated in the next week.



