In the end, Carlos Correa opted into a Twins contract.

Correa, whose free-agency odessey began nine weeks ago when he opted out of the final two seasons of his agreement with the Twins, on Tuesday agreed to return to Minnesota for the next six seasons, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

The Platinum Glove shortstop is guaranteed $200 million, the source said, far below the $350 million the Giants agreed to pay him in early December and the $315 million the Mets were ready to pony up three weeks ago. But the $33.3 million average annual salary, though a 5.1 percent pay cut from the $35.1 million he earned with the Twins in 2022, will place him comfortably among the 10 highest-paid players in MLB.

Should Correa remain healthy throughout the next six seasons, at which time he will be 34 years old, two additional seasons would vest in the contract, worth another $70 million.

But physical health is the catch, of course, and the Twins have the right to put Correa through a complete physical before the contract becomes official. That's important because his agreements with the Giants and Mets were eventually scuttled by the results of physicals, which reportedly uncovered problematic damage to his right leg and ankle.

Correa injured the ankle in 2014, while he was in the Astros' minor-league system, and surgery was required to help it heal. He has shown few signs of lingering damage during his major-league career, but the Giants and Mets were obviously spooked by the possibility that he could not fulfill the 13 and 10 years, respectively, that he would have been paid under their contracts.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear all season how much they hoped Correa would remain with the team, particularly after he hit 22 home runs and posted a team-best .834 OPS.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins during last spring training.

There were three other prominent shortstops in free agency. Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million) signed with San Diego; Trea Turner got $300 million over 11 years from the Phillies; and Dansby Swanson will join the Cubs for $177 million over seven seasons.