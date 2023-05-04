CHICAGO — Ryan Jeffers led off the seventh inning of a tie game Wednesday with a line drive to right field, and Max Kepler followed by beating out an infield hit to third base. Jorge Polanco dribbled a pitch that righthander Gregory Santos fielded quickly, but he slipped on the grass, allowing Polanco to reach first.

And, with Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton coming up, the White Sox had the Twins right where they wanted them.

With their infielders drawn in, Chicago forced runners out at the plate when Correa and Buxton each failed to get the ball out of the infield. And when Santos struck out Trevor Larnach, one of the Twins' most persistent weaknesses — their lack of clutch hits with the bases loaded — had doomed them again. Eloy Jiménez drove home a run in the bottom of the inning, and the White Sox handed the Twins a second straight frustrating loss, 6-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Correa and Buxton both doubled home runs in the Twins' third-inning rally, and Nick Gordon homered for a second straight night to give Minnesota a brief lead in the fourth. All of which probably made their 0-for-3 with bases loaded in the seventh hurt even more.

The Twins are now 3-for-24 with the bases loaded this season, a .125 average that ranks dead last in the majors. With the other 29 teams combining to hit .295 in those situations, and averaging roughly one run driven in per at-bat, the Twins' 11 total runs driven in stand out even more.

It's a problem that has frequently cost them during Rocco Baldelli's tenure as manager, too. Minnesota batted an AL-worst .203 in those situations in 2021, and even during their 101-win 2019 season, the Twins hit just .217 with bases loaded, ranking 13th in the American League.

The loss was also the Twins' sixth in their past seven road games.

Louie Varland's return to the Twins' rotation, this time probably for more than one start given the injuries to Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle, was largely a success, except for a 2-2 fastball that Luis Robert hammered to center field in the first inning. The 420-foot blast scored three runs, but the rookie righthander responded by retiring eight of the next nine hitters he faced.

Varland gave up another run in the fourth, however, when the White Sox — yep — loaded the bases with two outs. Tiim Anderson singled to right field, scoring Gavin Sheets, but Max Kepler threw out catcher Yasmani Grandal at the plate to prevent any further damage.

The Twins were able to come back impressively against Chicago righthander Dylan Cease. Willi Castro ignited the rally with a leadoff single in the third, and when Jorge Polanco provided a two-out single, Correa knocked them both in with a double down the left field line. Buxton followed with a double that traveled 407 feet and nearly cleared the center field wall.

But with the score still tied after the Twins' bases-loaded fiasco, Chicago's first four batters reached base against Griffin Jax in the seventh. Jax picked off Anderson, but Jiménez broke the tie with a single to left. The Sox added another in the eighth off Jovani Moran, and White Sox reliever Kenyan Middleton struck out three Twins hitters to end the game and earn his first save.