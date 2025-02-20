Twins' Carlos Correa eyes his old Astros from a distance

For instance, Correa is paying attention to Houston’s apparent intention to move his former double-play partner, nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve, to left field. The Astros want to improve their defense, and moving Yordan Alvarez to designated hitter full time while Altuve fills Alvarez’s spot in left field seems to be their intention. Altuve, 34, has been working with the outfielders in Astros camp this week and will make his first start there in Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener.