SEATTLE — Byron Buxton is not in the Twins starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Mariners.
The team's designated hitter struck out in his final two at-bats in Monday's 7-6 loss, extending his current hitting slump to 0-for-22 (and 1-for-31 since July 5).
It's the third slump of at least 20 at-bats for the streaky Buxton this season; he had an 0-for-26 in May and an 0-for-24 in June (plus an 0-for-15 in April).
Buxton's batting average has dropped to .196. The 2022 All-Star selection has 15 home runs, and has not yet played in the outfield as he deals with a chronic knee issue.
Matt Wallner will be the designated hitter against Seattle righthander Bryan Woo (1-1, 3.63 ERA).
Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.61) starts for the Twins at 8:40 p.m. (BSN).
TWINS LINEUP
Carlos Correa, SS
Edouard Julien, 2B
Alex Kirilloff, 1B
Max Kepler, RF
Matt Wallner, DH
Willi Castro, CG
Kyle Farmer, 3B
Joey Gallo, LF
Christian Vázquez, C