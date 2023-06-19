FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.27)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Kutter Crawford (1-3, 4.20) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-3, 2.65)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.37)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30)

RED SOX UPDATE

This is only the fourth four-game series since 2002 for the Red Sox in Minnesota. The others were in 2008, 2009 and 2021. ... The Red Sox (37-35) closed out a sweep of a three-game series with the Yankees with the sweep of day-night doubleheader on Sunday. Boston won 6-2 and 4-1. The Red Sox trailed after the first inning of both games. They have come from behind in nine of their past 10 victories. The teams were rained out on Saturday after the Red Sox won the series opener 15-5 on Friday. ... Masataka Yoshida, who is third in the AL in batting average (.308), had his first four-hit game Friday. ... Boston put RHP Tanner Houck on the injured list Sunday, two days after he suffered a facial fracture after being hit by a batted ball.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (36-36) are 3-3 on their current 10-game homestand after losing three of four to Detroit. ... The Twins won the season series vs. Boston last year 4-3, the first time they won the season series against the Red Sox since 2015. ... The Twins lost two of three to the Red Sox in Boston April 18-20. They hit three home runs in a 10-4 victory in the middle game of the series. Ryan was the winning pitcher. ... In the opener, the Twins led 4-2 in the 10th inning, but LHP Jovani Moran gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning in a 5-4 loss. ... RF Max Kepler, hitting .149 since being activated from the injured list May 29, went 4-for-11 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in that April series.