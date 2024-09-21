BOSTON – After playing three consecutive extra-inning games and using almost their entire bullpen in Friday night’s 12-inning victory. the Twins will have a day off before playing at least 18 more innings on Sunday, if the weather cooperates.
Twins-Red Sox rained out, will play split doubleheader Sunday
The Twins will play two games at Fenway Park in one day to close out the road schedule of the 2024 regular season.
Saturday’s Twins-Red Sox game at Fenway Park was postponed because of persistent rain in Boston, meaning the teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday, the Twins’ final two regular-season road games of 2024.
The first game was moved up an hour to start at 11:35 a.m. The second game will begin at 4:35 p.m. The teams did not immediately announce their starting pitching plans for the doubleheader; Pablo López had been scheduled to start Saturday for the Twins against Boston’s Kutter Crawford, and on Sunday the Twins had scheduled rookie Zebby Matthews to face Nick Pivetta.
The Twins, who played in back-to-back 10-inning losses at Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday before Friday’s 4-2, 12-inning victory over the Red Sox, will enter Sunday with a lead in the AL wild card standings, after they won on Friday while Detroit lost at Baltimore. The Tigers and Orioles were playing Saturday’s game as scheduled.
