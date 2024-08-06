Twins shut out Cubs 3-0 for fifth victory in a row

CHICAGO – David Festa isn’t the type of pitcher who shows much emotion on the mound, almost always walking back to the dugout with the same expression on his face.
His performance at Wrigley Field, however, deservedly drew a shout after he struck out Ian Happ with two runners on base in the fifth inning Monday. It was the best start of his brief big-league career, after all.
Festa, making his fifth major league outing, struck out nine across five scoreless innings. He paved the path for the Twins to earn a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs, extending the club’s winning streak to five games.
Four Twins relievers — Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax — permitted two hits over four innings to secure the Twins’ sixth shutout victory of the season.
One of the challenges for Festa through his first four career starts was pitching well after his first time through a lineup. Entering Monday, opposing hitters had a .410 on-base plus slugging percentage when they faced the Twins’ top-rated pitching prospect for the first time and a 1.350 OPS when they saw him again.
After giving up a leadoff single in the third inning, Festa walked Happ with two outs in the third inning when the Cubs lineup flipped over. Then he stranded two runners by striking out Michael Busch, an Inver Grove Heights native.