As much as the Twins believe their offensive approach has improved throughout the past week, Orioles pitchers sure know how to exploit their weaknesses.

The Twins have scored three runs in their past three games against Baltimore. Even when they're receiving excellent pitching performances, it's not a formula for winning games; they lost 3-1 in 10 innings Friday at Target Field.

Jhoan Duran returned to the mound in the 10th inning after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. His first pitch of the extra frame gave up the go-ahead run, an RBI double to Ramon Urías. Another run scored after a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly.

The Twins fell to 8-4 in extra-inning games.

Knowing the Orioles' vaunted back end of the bullpen loomed in the final innings, the Twins rallied quickly in the seventh inning. Kyle Farmer hit a double off the right field wall to knock Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin out of the game. Willi Castro, the next batter, lined an RBI single that dropped in front of a diving right fielder.

Castro stole second base, but he was unable to advance any further. Alex Kirilloff lined out to center and ex-Twin Danny Coulombe, the third Orioles pitcher of the inning, induced a groundout against Max Kepler.

The Twins didn't have any hits in their first time through the lineup against Irvin, a lefthander who entered with a 6.32 ERA in seven starts. Carlos Correa gave the Twins their first baserunner with a bloop single down the right field line to begin the fourth inning, and Donovan Solano followed with a ground ball single to left field.

Next up was Byron Buxton, who has been in a tough luck stretch over the past couple of weeks. His luck didn't improve any when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins robbed him of a three-run homer, causing Buxton to run through the whole gamut of emotions as the crowd of 32,724 produced a collective gasp.

Buxton showed his frustration when he slammed his helmet without letting go as he stood next to first base. Next was disbelief as he stood with his hands on his hips, waiting for Mullins to throw the ball toward the infield. Once he made eye contact with Mullins, he tipped his helmet.

As well as Irvin pitched — the Twins had only two baserunners before the seventh inning — Bailey Ober matched him. Ober labored through some deep counts in his six-inning outing, but he allowed only one run against an Orioles lineup that scored 34 runs in their last four games.

Ober, who tossed seven scoreless innings against the Orioles last week in one of his finest outings of the season, permitted four hits and three walks Friday. He threw 67 pitches in the first four innings, but he stranded two runners on base in the third and two more in the fourth.

The Orioles finally scored in their 13th inning against Ober in the past seven days. Antony Santander shot a double down the first base line, and Ryan O'Hearn took advantage of a big opening in the left side of the infield with a ground ball single. Mullins followed with a sacrifice fly before Ober retired the next two batters to enter the All-Star break with a 2.67 ERA through 14 starts.