Impact player
Matt Olson, Braves
Atlanta's cleanup hitter drove in two of the team's three runs. He bashed an RBI double in the first inning and hit a 401-foot solo homer in the eighth inning.
By the numbers
12 Games the Twins have lost this season when their pitchers allowed three or fewer runs.
7 Times Ronald Acuña reached base in the three-game series, scoring four runs.
0 Hits by Twins batters in 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position during the three-game series. They were 0-for-8 on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
New U women's basketball coach keeps track of Braun's play oversees
First-year Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit has been watching her top player, Mara Braun, compete in a 3-on-3 tournament overseas for Team USA — and also will take her squad to Croatia and Greece this summer.
Sports
Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Patrick Kane are among the NHL free agents to watch
Stanley Cup rings have a handful of players set up for big paydays when NHL free agency opens Saturday.
Sports
Tennessee State ready to make history as the 1st HBCU to add ice hockey
Tennessee State University for so long has been best known in athletics as the place where Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph and the Tigerbelles made track history and produced NFL talent like Super Bowl champ Ed ''Too Tall'' Jones.
Twins
Correa takes blame for Twins batting woes: 'I take full responsiblility'
Carlos Correa is having the worst offensive season of his career. Byron Buxton is striking out more often and hitting for less power than in the past.
Twins
Baldelli blasts Twins after sweep in Atlanta: 'That's not good baseball'
The Twins' lack of offense continued as they struck out 14 times Wednesday. They totaled three runs over the three-game sweep.