Impact player

Matt Olson, Braves

Atlanta's cleanup hitter drove in two of the team's three runs. He bashed an RBI double in the first inning and hit a 401-foot solo homer in the eighth inning.

By the numbers

12 Games the Twins have lost this season when their pitchers allowed three or fewer runs.

7 Times Ronald Acuña reached base in the three-game series, scoring four runs.

0 Hits by Twins batters in 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position during the three-game series. They were 0-for-8 on Wednesday.