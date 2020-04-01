MLB Network is showing the epic Game 7 of the 1991 World Series between the Twins and Atlanta at 1:30 p.m. Join us for a Live Blog with comments from the Star Tribune and fans on social media.

To watch the game on your computer or mobile device, click here to log in with your TV service provider.

If Comcast is your service provider, click here.

For more baseball coverage, go to the Star Tribune's Twins page.