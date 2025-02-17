Projecting the Twins' Opening Day roster

Second base is building as a strong competition during camp. The Twins could use Castro, Lee or Julien as their primary player at the position. Castro’s biggest strength is his versatility, so he will likely see time at multiple spots, including the outfield. Lee and Julien need to bounce back from disappointing 2024 seasons, but Lee’s defense could give him an edge. The Twins should learn how close second baseman Luke Keaschall, a top prospect, is to the big leagues during camp, too.