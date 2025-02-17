FORT MYERS, FLA. – After a quiet offseason, the Twins will conduct their first full-squad workout Monday at Hammond Stadium.
Projecting the Twins’ Opening Day roster as spring workouts begin
The Twins’ full squad has its first workout Monday in Fort Myers. Five weeks remain before the team breaks camp for Opening Day.
Signing veteran players Harrison Bader, Danny Coulombe and Ty France shored up depth while addressing a hole at first base. There are still a few prominent position battles, particularly second base and a couple spots in the bullpen.
With five weeks remaining before the Twins break camp — and all players healthy — here is an early Opening Day roster projection:
CATCHERS (2): Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez
Others on 40-man roster: Jair Camargo and Diego Cartaya
The Twins like their setup with Jeffers and Vázquez splitting catching duties almost evenly, and both players have remained healthy over the last two years. Vázquez, a free agent after the upcoming season, was discussed in trade talks during the offseason, but the Twins knew there weren’t many viable backup catching options available.
Camargo, as he did the last two years, is expected to serve as catching depth at Class AAA.
INFIELDERS (6): Willi Castro, Carlos Correa, Ty France, Brooks Lee, Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda
Others on 40-man roster: Mickey Gasper and Edouard Julien
Second base is building as a strong competition during camp. The Twins could use Castro, Lee or Julien as their primary player at the position. Castro’s biggest strength is his versatility, so he will likely see time at multiple spots, including the outfield. Lee and Julien need to bounce back from disappointing 2024 seasons, but Lee’s defense could give him an edge. The Twins should learn how close second baseman Luke Keaschall, a top prospect, is to the big leagues during camp, too.
The rest of the infield seems a little more set when healthy. Correa and Lewis will be the regulars on the left side of the infield. France enters camp as the starting first baseman. Miranda is likely the team’s main designated hitter while he can appear in games at first base and third base.
OUTFIELDERS (5): Harrison Bader, Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach, Austin Martin and Matt Wallner
Others on 40-man roster: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Emmanuel Rodriguez
Bader stabilized the Twins’ outfield situation. He will receive a lot of time in left field during camp, which will likely be his primary position when he’s not in center field. He’s started only 34 career games in a corner outfield spot, but he should bring good defense wherever he’s positioned.
Buxton, Larnach and Wallner will receive the bulk of the starts against righthanded pitching. Martin is an option to platoon against lefties, and he could join Castro in a super utility role. Rodriguez is a highly rated prospect, but he played only 47 games last year.
STARTING PITCHERS (5): Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson
Others on 40-man roster: Travis Adams, David Festa, Zebby Matthews and Marco Raya
No team ever feels comfortable with its starting pitching depth, but the Twins could enter the season with seven starters who have experience pitching in a playoff race. López, Ryan and Ober are an excellent trio at the top of the rotation. Paddack is healthy after a forearm strain cost him two months last year, and Woods Richardson was fantastic until he fatigued late in the season.
If all the starters remain healthy during camp, Festa could reprise Ober’s old role where he is good enough to open in the rotation but still ticketed for St. Paul to serve as depth. Matthews made only four Class AAA starts before injuries pushed him to the majors last year.
BULLPEN (8): Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Cole Sands, Brock Stewart, Danny Coulombe, Michael Tonkin, Louie Varland and Jorge Alcala
Others on 40-man roster: Matt Canterino, Eiberson Castellano (Rule 5), Kody Funderburk and Justin Topa
The Twins have a strong core in the back of their bullpen built around Duran, Jax, Sands and Stewart. Sands was the club’s breakout pitcher last year, and Stewart looks on pace to be ready for the start of the season after he underwent shoulder surgery in August.
Coulombe is the club’s top lefty, and Tonkin is out of minor league options. Varland has shown he can impress out of the bullpen, and signs point to him moving to a full-time reliever. Alcala lacked consistency at times, but few pitchers on staff can match the potency of his pitch mix.
The first full-squad workout is Monday for the Twins. Here's a look at which players might make the final cuts.